Kate Middleton was ‘bullied quite badly’ at school but she now thinks that…

Many school kids have been bullied. Prince William's wife Kate Middleton was sadly not immune to the same during her own childhood, it has been reported. According to one royal expert, the Princess of Wales' difficult experience at one of her boarding schools has greatly influenced how she chooses her own kids' schools. This includes hers and Prince William's decision not to send them to boarding school.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is seen.(AP)

"The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it clear that their young family will, as far as possible, come first and that includes sending all three to day school, rather than having them as boarders away from home," Jennie Bond told OK!, referring to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' enrollment at Lambrook School.

"Catherine had a very unhappy time at Downe House in her first two terms and was bullied quite badly before she left and moved to Marlborough College," Jennie Bond continued, adding, “This has completely influenced the way she wants her children to be educated, coupled with her belief and research into early years development.”

“It is telling that Kate was heavily involved in searching for George, Charlotte and Louis' school as two of the key aspirations of Lambrook are kindness and inclusivity,” the royal expert added.

“Prince William and Prince Harry were at boarding school once they hit primary school age. Diana missed them hugely, but in the same breath, had been brought up in much of the same way away from her family. For the moment at least it seems William and Catherine want to keep their children close, as day pupils at Lambrook, in a happy and nurturing environment,” Jennie Bond explained.

Earlier, royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed that Kate Middleton was bullied in school in her book Kate: The Future Queen.

