Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Kazakhstan

ANI |
Jun 25, 2023 07:13 AM IST

According to USGS, it took place at 02:21:24 (UTC 05:30) and the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 47.011°N and 80.188°E, respectively.

Astana [Kazakhstan], June 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck eastern Kazakhstan on Sunday, reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The depth of the earthquake was reported at 17.4 km.

Further details awaited. No reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet.

Topics
earthquake usgs kazakhstan
