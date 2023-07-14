Khalistani supporters involved in attacks on police establishments in India detained in Canada

Three Khalistan supporters, alleged to have to been involved in attacks on police establishments in India, are believed to have been detained by immigration authorities in Canada.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a Canadian source, the three are Satbir Singh also known as Satta Naushera, Jaswinder Singh and Parminder Singh.

They were detained by the Canadian Border Services Agency or CBSA late last month, after they arrived at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport from London. The source said they were apprehended due to attempted illegal entry as some of their documentation may have been forged and they may have been travelling on Portuguese passports.

In an emailed response to queries from the Hindustan Times, a spokesperson from the Agency said they could not comment on specific individuals due to privacy concerns.

She said, “The CBSA’s role is to assess the security risk and admissibility of persons coming to Canada. All persons seeking entry to Canada must present to the CBSA and may be subject to a more in-depth exam.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Upon arrival at a Canadian port of entry, travellers must demonstrate to a CBSA officer that they meet the requirements for entry into Canada,” the spokesperson added.

A senior Punjab Police functionary confirmed to Hindustan Times that three Khalistani activists had been detained a few days ago. He also added that all three were involved in planning the RPG attack in Punjab Police’s Intelligence wing headquarters on May 9, 2022 and are close associates of Canada-based Lakhbir Singh Landa.

Indian officials in Canada have received no official communication in this regard, possibly as the three were not holding Indian travel documents.

Gurpatwant Pannun, legal counsel for secessionist group Sikhs for Justice has said, “SFJ will coordinate legal defence of these individuals if we are approached through their representatives in Canada. They have campaigned for the Khalistan referendum in Punjab.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “This is a political case to suppress the ongoing referendum.”

No specific dates for their arrival could be accessed by the Hindustan Times.

However, they are believed to also be linked to another attack on a police station in Tarn Taran in December last year. None of these allegations have been tested in a Canadian court.

Pannun said they were not involved in the Mohali attack as they were not in India at that time. He reiterated that SFJ does not use violence in its so-called Khalistan referendum campaign or otherwise.