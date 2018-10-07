Today in New Delhi, India
Kim Jong Un, Mike Pompeo agree to 2nd US-North Korea summit ‘at earliest date’

US and North Korea agreed to “continue talks to decide on the specific time and location for the second summit”, Pompeo told South Korean President Moon Jae-in, following his meeting with Kim in Pyongyang earlier Sunday.

world Updated: Oct 07, 2018 18:02 IST
AFP
AFP
North Korea,US,US-North Korea
In this May 9, 2018 photo, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, left, shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting at Workers' Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP File Photo)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible, Seoul said Sunday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “he agreed with Chairman Kim to hold the second US-North Korea summit at the earliest date possible,” South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement.

The two sides agreed to “continue talks to decide on the specific time and location for the second summit”, Pompeo told South Korean President Moon Jae-in, following his meeting with Kim in Pyongyang earlier Sunday.

