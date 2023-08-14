Kim Jong Un scolds North Korea officials after floods: ‘You were insensitive to…’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un admonished "irresponsible" officials for failing to prevent damage from tropical storm Khanun that swept through the country last week, state media reported. The storm battered Japan before moving across North Korea bringing heavy rains in the country. As Kim Jong Un visited flooded farmlands in Anbyon County in the east of the country, he said that the region suffered more damage than other areas "entirely due to extremely chronic and irresponsible work attitude" of local officials, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in Pyongyang, North Korea.(AP)

"The officials of the region were insensitive to the state measures and took no measure and, as a result, the region suffered much damage than other regions," the report quoted Kim Jong Un as saying.

North Korea carried out "a dynamic campaign to cope with disastrous abnormal climate" and called for measures to minimise damage, it was reported. This comes after Kim Jong Un made another inspection tour of major munitions factories and ordered a drastic increase in production of missiles and other weapons just days before South Korea and the US begin annual military drills.

The KCNA said that the North Korean leader visited factories producing tactical missiles, mobile launch platforms, armored vehicles and artillery shells. At the missile factory, Kim Jong Un set a goal to “drastically boost” production capacity so the facility can mass produce missiles, KCNA said.

“The qualitative level of war preparations depends on the development of the munitions industry and the factory bears a very important responsibility in speeding up the war preparations of the (North) Korean People’s Army,” Kim Jong Un said as per the report.

North Korea must have “an overwhelming military force and get fully prepared for coping with any war” with the power to “surely annihilate” its enemies, he added.

