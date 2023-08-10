Kim Jong Un's latest order: Top North Korea military general sacked in 7 months

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replaced the military's top general as he called for more preparations for the possibility of war, state media KCNA reported, as per news agency Reuters. Kim Jong Un made the comments at a meeting of the Central Military Commission, the report said. The country's top general, Chief of the General Staff Pak Su Il was "dismissed," KCNA reported, without sharing details. He had served in his role for about seven months only.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pak Su Il was replaced by General Ri Yong Gil, who has served as the country's defence minister as well as the top commander of its conventional troops. Ri Yong Gil has also previously served as the army chief of staff but was replaced in 2016.

Then, his sacking and absence from official events sparked reports in South Korea that he had been executed. Although, Ri Yong Gil reappeared a few months later when he was named to another senior post by Kim Jong Un.

At the meeting, the North Korean leader also set a target for the expansion of weapons production capacity, the report said. Kim Jong Un also called for the military to conduct drills with the country's latest weapons and equipment to keep its forces prepared for combat, the report said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes after Kim Jong Un visited a weapons factories last week where he called for more missile engines, artillery and other weapons to be built at a large scale. Photos released by KCNA showed Kim Jong Un pointing at Seoul and areas surrounding the South Korean capital on a map.

Meanwhile, the US accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine, including artillery shells, rockets and missiles, claims which have been denied by both Moscow and Pyongyang.

North Korea is set to stage a parade on September 9, marking the 75th anniversary of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON