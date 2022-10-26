No longer billionaire: In just two weeks, Kanye West loses it all, and his money

Kanye West has lost his talent representation, deals with major fashion houses and relationships in the music industry in the past two weeks following anti-Blank and antisemitic comments.

As Adidas ended its 250 million Euros partnership with Kanye West on Tuesday, the rapper lost his billionaire status as well, Guardian reported. As of Tuesday Kanye West was no longer featured on the Forbes billionaires list.

Problems began for Kanye West- who calls himself Ye- when the family of George Floyd announced plans to sue him over comments he made. Several also called out Kanye West for harassment of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as well as her former boyfriend comedian Pete Davidson.

Kanye West also received widespread criticism for T-shirts he presented at Paris fashion week that featured the slogan “White Lives Matter” and then he publicly insulted a Black Vogue fashion editor prompting the magazine to issue a statement saying that it will no longer work with him.

Talent agency CAA dropped Kanye West and he is no longer signed to Def Jam, the production company that he was long associated with.

Although, Kanye West is not new to controversies, it looks like now he is lost his all.

