King Charles and Camilla to have a second coronation ceremony? Details

King Charles III and Camilla are set for a second coronation despite UK's cost-of-living crisis. In the summer, the royal couple will be crowned in a special Scottish ceremony and will be presented with the Honours of Scotland. The ceremony is planned to take place during the first week of July during which King Charles will hold a garden party in Edinburgh, the first since his reign began last September.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)(AP)

The date for the official service of dedication and thanksgiving hasn't been confirmed but it is expected to take place on July 5. The Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle will be closed between July 4 and 6, with the entire castle closed on July 5, reports claimed. The second coronation comes at a time when Britain faces a dire living crisis.

The first coronation- where more than 2,000 people were in attendance to witness King Charles and Camilla being crowned at Westminster Abbey- has already costed the UK taxpayer close to £100million, majority of which is thought to have stemmed from the cost of security on the day.

The Scottish ceremony will allow King Charles to dedicate to his Scottish subjects and will include Scottish Crown Jewels - which are formally known as the Honours of Scotland that date back to the middle of the 16th century and are the oldest surviving Crown Jewels in UK.

In 1953, Queen Elizabeth II had travelled to St Giles' Cathedral shortly after her coronation ceremony. The cathedral holds significance for the royal family as this is where the late monarch's four children - the King, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - performed a Vigil of the Princes following her death.

