King Charles avoiding Prince Harry again? Monarch in Romania as son visits UK

King Charles III will be avoiding his son Prince Harry who is set to visit the UK next week as the monarch is on a holiday retreat in Romania. Prince Harry is returning to Britain as he takes Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) to court over allegations of phone hacking while the monarch is at his holiday home in Romania for five days. This comes after Prince Harry’s brief visit to England for his father’s coronation last month during which he stayed in UK for less than 24 hours before flying straight back to US.

Britain's Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London.(AP)

Prince Harry was also in the UK in late March for his phone hacking lawsuit claim against The Daily Mail. At that time as well, he did not see King Charles or other members of the royal family.

King Charles in Romania

King Charles is in Romania where he owns at least 10 properties. The monarch has a long history with the country where he bought his first property in the village of Viscri in 2006.

For his Romania visit, his wife Camilla will not be joining him leaving the 74-year-old monarch to enjoy some me-timw during the first year of his new role. The holiday home has no wifi, TV or radio but the drawing room now has a small hi-fi player with CDs, reports claimed, adding, “It has seven double rooms with en-suite bathrooms in three heritage cottages, each furnished with authentic Transylvanian antiques and textiles. Charles is understood to sleep in a little wooden bed when he stays at the property.”

