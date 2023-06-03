King Charles in Romania without Camilla: Details of his private hideaway

King Charles III is in Romania for an annual trip to his holiday home. The monarch has a long history with the country where he owns at least ten properties, The Independent reported. His first was a Saxon house in the village of Viscri in 2006 but the King will be visiting a stripped-back former farmhouse in Zalanpatak. View of an old traditional house in the village of Valea Zalanului, where Britain's King Charles III owns a property.(AFP)

However, his wife Camilla will not be accompanying him on the trip. King Charles will also meet members of the state and civil society. King Charles' home is a stripped-back former farmhouse in a cosy hamlet in Zalanpatak, Romania which is close to the Carpathian Mountains- which he purchased several years ago.

Royal expert Jennie Bond said that the King will be visiting the retreat in the coming weeks to recuperate from his coronation adding that the monarch has laid an “ecological” water treatment plant at the residence and “loves it there”.

“He sleeps in a little wooden bed, he’s going there for a very short stay next month,” she said. The hideaway is surrounded by hills and meadows of the Zalan Valley, frequented by wolves and bears and there is no wifi, TV or radio, but the drawing room has a “small hi-fi player with CDs”.

The property has seven double rooms with en-suite bathrooms in three heritage cottages, each furnished with authentic Transylvanian antiques and textiles and a fourth building has a drawing room and dining area with a large open fireplace and a comfortable sitting area on a landing above the kitchen.

The King wishes to encourage “more people to visit Transylvania” and “promote sustainable development”, according to the official website for the guesthouse. The property is typically rented out to visitors at £140 per night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON