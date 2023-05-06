On multi-faith coronation, UK PM Rishi Sunak says, 'moment of pride'

Indian-origin British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared a special message as the UK counts down to the coronation of King Charles III. Highlighting the central role to be played by all faiths in the religious ceremony, Rishi Sunak said, “In the Abbey where monarchs have been crowned for almost a thousand years, representatives of every faith will play a central role for the first time.”

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends an informal meeting with Commonwealth leaders at Marlborough House in London.(AFP)

The first-ever Hindu incumbent of 10 Downing Street will read from the biblical book of Colossians- following the recent tradition of UK prime ministers giving readings at State occasions. His wife will also be at the head of a procession of flag-bearers.

"The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride. Together with friends from across the Commonwealth and beyond, we will celebrate the enduring nature of our great monarchy: its constancy, devotion to duty, and service to others. No other country could put on such a dazzling display – the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties," Rishi Sunak said.

Stressing that the coronation is a proud expression of UK's history, culture, and traditions, Rishi Sunak said, "A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country. And a cherished ritual through which a new era is born… And in a fitting tribute to the spirit of service that will define the Carolean Age, people across our country will help their communities with thousands of acts of kindness.

“So let's celebrate this weekend with pride in who we are and what we stand for. Let's look to the future with hope and optimism. And let's make new memories, so we can tell our grandchildren of the day we came together to sing: ‘God Save The King’”, he said.

