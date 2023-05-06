His behaviour 'hurtful, cruel': King Charles' friend slams Prince Harry

One of King Charles' closest friends hit out at Prince Harry over "hurtful" and "cruel" claims that he made against his father and the royal family. Lord Nicholas Soames, grandson of late UK PM Sir Winston Churchill made the comments ahead of Prince Harry's arrival in the UK for King Charles' coronation. Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry is set to attend King Charles' coronation.(AP File)

In January, Prince Harry released his tell-all memoir Spare in which he made bombshell claims against members of the royal family.

Lord Nicholas Soames slammed Prince Harry for "hurtful" behaviour of "the cruellest kind" toward his father. On King Charles, Lord Nicholas Soames said, "I love him and admire him very, very much indeed."

“In respect of Prince Harry, I just think it’s the most tragic. I mean, I can’t put myself in the position where my own son, if he did something like that to me, it would just be the cruellest and one would mind,” he said, adding, "of course, the King was very, very sad", describing the situation as "tragic".

“We all have families. We’ve all lived through it. But it was a terrible blow,” he added.

“I think it would have been a great pity if Prince Harry hadn’t come to his father’s Coronation. He is coming and I just hope that we can keep all this in proportion. This day is about the King and the Queen, not about Prince Harry,” Lord Nicholas Soames said.

“Of course it was hurtful, you could see it, written all over his face. Put oneself in his position. It was just painful beyond words,” he asserted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON