King Charles' coronation: What is Prince Harry's role in the ceremony?

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla is set to take place in London and will be attended by thousands of guests including foreign leaders, celebrities and members of the royal family. Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties along with his wife Meghan Markle, will also be present at his father's coronation. But his role will not be the same as his older brother, Prince William.

King Charles' Coronation: A woman walks past a poster with a portrait of King Charles III alongside William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry in Central London.(AP)

According to the Liturgy of the coronation service, the Archbishop of Canterbury will pledge his allegiance to King Charles followed by Prince William. Prince William will kneel down before his father and pledge, “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

However, Prince Harry will not have a role at his father's coronation. Harper's Bazaar reported that Prince Harry will sit with other royal family members in the congregation at the Westminster Abbey.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry's attendance at the coronation earlier noting, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

