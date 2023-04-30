Prince Harry ‘will return to US just two hours after coronation’ because…

Prince Harry is planning to return to the US just two hours after his King Charles' coronation so that he can celebrate his son Archie's birthday with his family as Meghan Markle will not join him in London for the ceremony, The Mirror reported. Prince Harry will be "in and out of the UK in 24 hours" and that he will leave after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the report added.

Prince Harry will soon be seen at his father King Charles III's coronation in the UK.

After the ceremony, Prince Harry will head to the airport straight after, possibly leaving the country soon. The Sun reported that he might return to California in a private jet.

“After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King's Coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit. Organisers have been told Harry won't be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event,” The Mirror reported.

“Archie's birthday has provided the perfect excuse for Meghan to stay behind and, with all things considered, it's probably the right thing to do,” the report added.

The coronation will be Prince Harry's first appearance in a public setting with King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton since the publication of his memoir Spare.

