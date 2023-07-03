King Charles ensures Queen's aide, Angela Kelly, isn't homeless after leaving the palace

King Charles has shown compassion towards his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's trusted aide, Angela Kelly, ensuring she isn't left homeless after the Queen's passing. Kelly, the Queen's close confidante, and caregiver, had lived in a grace-and-favour home for two decades. After the Queen's death, negotiations were made, and King Charles bought her a home near Sheffield to be close to her grandchildren. Despite not wanting to live next door to her, he didn't want her to be homeless.

Britain's King Charles attends the Climate Innovation Forum at the Guildhall in London, Britain, June 28, 2023. (via REUTERS)

Rumors suggest that the monarch asked Kelly to sign a non-disclosure agreement, ensuring no further secrets about the royal family would be revealed. In return, Charles purchased a new home for Kelly in Yorkshire, England, which will eventually return to the Crown upon her passing.

Kelly shared her excitement about the move on social media shortly before Charles' coronation, posting a picture of her garden on Instagram, expressing her anticipation of finally having a place to call her own.

Angela Kelly's role as the Queen's Personal Assistant, Adviser, and Curator made her a significant figure in the royal household. Despite not being everyone's favorite, her close relationship with the late Queen and the care she provided endeared her to the family.

The updated paperback edition of Courtiers by Valentine Low provides insights into Kelly's connection with Queen Elizabeth II and the negotiations concerning her future living arrangements. With her grace-and-favor home vacated in May, Angela Kelly looks forward to her new chapter in life in her Yorkshire abode, while her bond with the royal family remains a topic of intrigue for many.

