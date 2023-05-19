King Charles ‘hasn’t reached out' to ‘scared and shaken up’ Prince Harry, Meghan?

King Charles still has not reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they said that they were in a "near catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi in New York City, according to the couple's biographer. The Sussexes were at the Women of Vision awards after which they said they were chased by photographers.

Britain's Prince Harry. (AP)

Royal author Omid Scobie said, "Spokespersons for both King Charles and Queen Camilla, and Prince William and Princess Kate have declined to comment. I understand that no member of the Royal Family has reached out to the Sussexes since today's news broke four hours ago."

Harry and Meghan's press secretary told Sky News that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "incredibly scared and shaken up" and claimed that New York police officers had to confront photographers and ask for space but said "that wish was not respected".

“When you read the statement you assume it's some sort of Fast and the Furious situation in the middle of New York City, which we know crawls at a snail's pace. It was sort of a game of cat and mouse, sometimes their car sat in traffic surrounded by photographers on bikes and cars behind them, and then there were moments when the road was clear and the car went up to 80 mph trying to lose some of the people that were following them,” Omid Scobie said.

Prince Harry and Meghan's security officer Chris Sanchez said that the alleged papparazzi chase was "very chaotic" and claimed the couple were followed by "about a dozen vehicles: cars, scooters and bicycles."

“I have never seen, experienced anything like this. What we were dealing with was very chaotic,” he said.

