See painting made by King Charles III which was sold at an auction for…

King Charles III’s painting was sold at an auction on Thursday for almost 10 times of its original estimate, a report said. The painting- which was a print of the original- is one of 100 paintings of Balmoral Castle and was part of Bonhams' "The Scottish Home" auction, CNN reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Court to decide if Lord Mountbatten was a child abuser, a mentor of King Charles

"In my time as an auctioneer I have never seen so many commission bids lodged prior to an auction," Hamish Wilson, senior valuer at Bonhams was quoted as saying by CNN as he referred to the bids placed ahead of the live auction.

"I think that speaks for itself,” he added.

The painting was sold for £5,737.50 (around $6,500) including auction fees, while it was estimated to be sold at £600 ($675).

See painting here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Why Prince William and Kate Middleton will do fewer public appearances now

The auction was live streamed on the Bonhams website with buyers from all over the world taking part in it.

Queen Elizabeth II who passed away last month at the age of 96 had spent her final days in the Balmoral Castle that was depicted in the painting by her son and Britain’s monarch King Charles III.

Read more: The cake slice Charles and Diana did not eat 41 years ago has been sold for…

Charles painted the original in 2001. An avid painter, Charles has regularly painted many of the royal family's estates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON