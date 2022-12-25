King Charles hosts first traditional Christmas as British monarch: Details here

King Charles III is hosting his first traditional family Christmas as monarch at the Sandringham royal estate in Norfolk for the first time. This Christmas also marks the first time since 2019 that the royal family is spending Christmas at the eastern England estate. As part of a long-standing royal tradition, the royal standard flag is above the house as the royal family marks the first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

The royal family began the day with a morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church as they greeted royal fans before sitting down to a family dinner. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. George and Charlotte also joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in London for a carol service in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

In his first-ever traditional Christmas Day message as the British monarch, King Charles III is also set to pay tribute to the legacy of his mother. The British monarch's Christmas broadcast is a long-standing tradition and will mark the first televised annual royal Christmas Day broadcast not to be presented by the late Queen.

In other personal touches of the environmentally minded King Charles III, Buckingham Palace said that the tree is plastic-free with recyclable decorations.

