The question everyone is asking: Does King Charles III watch ‘The Crown’?

King Charles III "stopped watching" The Crown after sensitive events from his relationship with the late Princess Diana were played out screen, a royal author claimed. The monarch was one of the few royal family members who has seen the controversial Netflix series which follows a dramatisation of Queen Elizabeth II’s life.

The latest season addresses the breakdown of the relationship between Charles and late Princess Diana.

Royal author Katie Nicholl suggested that when she enquired over the royal family’s interest in the show when researching for her book: The New Royals, she found, “[The Queen] was absolutely aware of these programmes and the films and was never going to watch any of those herself, but other members of the Royal Family have watched episodes."

“I’m told that Camilla has watched all of them. Whether or not she’s watched this latest series, I’ll have to come back to you," the royal author said.

“[King] Charles watched it and stopped watching it at the last series because he felt that it got too close to the bone. I’m assuming from Harry’s comments he has absolutely seen it and I don’t know about William," the author informed.

The latest season which comes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II has faced severe backlash concerning the dramatisation of royal life in earlier seasons of the show. The most highly criticised element of the show has been the dramatised account of Princess Diana’s interview with BBC Panorama.

The interview, which took place in 1995, was later found to have breached BBC's “integrity” guidelines.

