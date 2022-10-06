King Charles' cheeky nickname for Meghan Markle is…

In a bombshell book, King Charles III's nickname for Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was revealed. Author Katie Nicholl in her book The New Royals wrote that the monarch gave Meghan Markle the nickname for “her toughness and resilience”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Charles reportedly nicknamed his future daughter-in-law 'Tungsten'” Katie Nicholl wrote adding that the name was given by King Charles III owing to Meghan's apparent aplomb following her joint appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018.

Read more: Prince Harry did this sweet gesture for Meghan Markle during Queen's funeral

Following the appearance, Prince William and Kate Middleton also realised that “they needed to up their game”, the author explained.

“The Cambridges had already signaled their intention to be more than 'ornamental royals' and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together. But Meghan was the breakout star of the foursome. She was polished, passionate, and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case. That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, very confident, and very capable, according to a source,” the author wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: ‘My dad will be king, you better…’: Prince George tells classmate after spat

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties over a year after the forum in January 2020. The couple's move to California resulted in a strained relationship with the royal family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON