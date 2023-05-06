Canada marks King Charles III's coronation with new Crown, Flag, postage

Following King Charles III's coronation as monarch of the United Kingdom on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London, he has also assumed the role of Canada's official head of state. To mark this historic occasion, the government has organised a number of festive activities, including the unveiling of a new Royal Crown, Royal Flag, Canadian postage, and collector coins.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. (via REUTERS)

In an official statement, the prime minister of Canada said, “Today, we ring in the reign of His Majesty King Charles III and reaffirm Canada’s enduring commitment to the Commonwealth. As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let us be reminded of our shared values of inclusivity, diversity, and respect for human rights as we work together to build a better future for all members of the Commonwealth.”

Here is how Canada made the day memorable:

1) Donation to environment conservation: The Canadian government has announced a donation of $100,000 to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) in recognition of King Charles III's commitment to environmental protection and conservation, the statement added. The NCC is an organisation that works towards protecting Canada's lands and freshwater.

2) Royal Crown and Flag: In addition, a new Canadian Royal Crown has been introduced, which features stylised maple leaves and a wavy blue line representing the country's lands and waterways.

The new flag of the sovereign, recently approved by King Charles III, features the shield of the coat of arms of Canada with maple leaves and royal emblems of the United Kingdom and France. The flag emphasises that the Royal Arms of Canada are also the arms of the monarch of Canada and will serve all future sovereigns, the statement said.

3) Postage and collectors coin: Canada Post is set to release a stamp featuring King Charles III, continuing a 170-year tradition of issuing stamps featuring Canadian monarchs. The stamp will display a photograph of the then-Prince of Wales taken by Alan Shawcross. The Royal Canadian Mint will also release special collector coins in honour of the coronation.

