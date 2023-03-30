King Charles shreds Russia in German parliament. Next he will: Chomp cheese

King Charles III praised Germany for its defense support to Ukraine amid Russian invasion, not mincing words on Moscow's “unprovoked” attack that “inflicted the most unimaginable suffering on many innocent people.”

King Charles In Germany: Britain's King Charles addresses the members of the lower house of parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany,(Reuters)

“Germany’s decision to send such significant military support to Ukraine is remarkably courageous, important and appreciated,” King Charles said in a speech to the lower house of parliament in Berlin during his first state visit as monarch.

“Countless lives have been destroyed; freedom and human dignity have been trampled in the most brutal way. The security of Europe has been threatened, as have our democratic values. Even as we abhor the appalling scenes of destruction, we can take heart from our unity — in defense of Ukraine, of peace and freedom," King Charles said.

“Like many British people, I have close personal ties here. In my case, cherished family relationships and associations that go back generations,” he added.

Next on his itinerary is a visit to an organic farm to make an orange-coloured cheese with a crown imprint.

“We heard that the king is a great lover of cheese,” Katja von Maltzan, who with her husband runs the Brodowin farm where King Charles will visit along with his wife Queen Consort Camilla, said.

“We took that as an opportunity to make our own creation for him," the farmer told German news agency dpa, Reuters reported. The cheese is infused with carrot juice to give "it a little sweetness and an orange colour, like British cheddar,” the farmer said.

