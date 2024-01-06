close_game
King Charles asked to bring back Prince Harry. His heartbreaking 4-word reply

King Charles asked to bring back Prince Harry. His heartbreaking 4-word reply

ByMallika Soni
Jan 06, 2024 09:44 PM IST

King Charles he was asked by a man about Prince Harry. The monarch gave a heartbreaking reply.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 after which their relationship with the royal family deteriorated. The father-son have not talked to each other since, it was reported as Prince Harry levelled charges against the royal family. In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's six-part Netflix series, the Duke of Sussex accused King Charles of lying during an important meeting regarding his decision to move to United States. In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry claimed that his father put his own interests before anyone.

King Charles attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church.
King Charles-Prince Harry: King Charles attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church.(Reuters)

Although, King Charles has remained almost silent on the situation. But when the monarch visited the University of East London's Stratford campus in east London for its 125th anniversary, he was asked by a man about Prince Harry. As he shook hands with the crowd, one man shouted, "Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?."

The King appeared to not hear the man and then asked him, "Who?"

The man replied: "Harry, your son" to which King Charles heartbreakingly replied, "It would be nice" as he quickly moved on.

Earlier it was reported that Prince Harry called his father to wish him a happy birthday as King Charles celebrated turning 75 on November 14.

The monarch was also reportedly still open to hearing from Prince Harry, his “dear boy”, it was reported and there was an open invite for him and Meghan Markle to meet whenever he's in the UK.

However, Prince William's wife Princes of Wales Kate Middleton who had been reportedly acting as a mediator between her husband and Prince Harry has renounced the role of the peacemaker to focus on "healing" after the multiple swipes by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal expert claimed.

