If King Charles is too unwell to work, he won't call in Prince Harry. Here's why

Even if King Charles is too unwell to carry out his duties, the royal family will not call in Prince Harry to fill in for him, the House of Lords was informed. This proposal would serve as a workable fix and safety net to guarantee the continuation of the legislative and executive branches of government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Curtsey, No PDA or selfies: 6 rules Camilla has to follow as Queen Consort

The same will apply to Prince Andrew as well. The list of people who could be asked to serve as Councillors of State will include Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Anne, Princess Royal.

Read more: Cristiano Ronaldo talks of ‘unbelievable’ kindness from royal family when…

This comes owing to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. For Prince Andrew, the decision has been taken as he quit his public positions in May 2020 in response to criticism over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Read more: With marriage to Diana, Charles ended 'family monarchy' of Queen Elizabeth as…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This means that King Charles III will not be replaced by non-working members of the royal family when he is away from the UK or if he becomes unwell and is unable to carry out his responsibilities. Only family members who are employed will be required to serve in this capacity, the Buckingham Palace said.

Earlier it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to accept an award for standing up to "structural racism" in the royal family. The couple has won the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for challenging the royal family's "power structure". The award comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made bombshell claims about racism within the Royal Family during an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON