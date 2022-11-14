Home / World News / Who could be at King Charles' coronation? ‘Royal fan’ Tom Cruise

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:23 PM IST

ByMallika Soni

King Charles III has reduced the number of guests at his coronation from 8,000 to 2,000 as he seeks to curb royal expenditure. Even though the final guest list in not confirmed yet, royal expert Neil Sean claimed that King Charles is reportedly keen to invite Hollywood star Tom Cruise to his coronation next year.

Tom Cruise had developed a sweet friendship with the King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, particularly in her final few months. Talking about their friendship, Neil Sean said, "You may have heard a friendship developed so much so that Tom was invited firstly to tea with Her Majesty The Queen and then for an informal lunch."

The royal expert noted that Tom Cruise was a "good associate of the late Duke of Edinburgh" but he's also a "major major royal fan". Neil Sean also said that it "looks like Tom could be given some kind of, not just invite, [but a] certain role within the forthcoming coronation.

“I think this is a splendid idea given the idea that so many of our wonderful America friends love everything royal,” Neil Sean said.

Neil Sean added: "The King was really pleased with the way that Tom Cruise brightened the day" for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II before her death in September.

He also said that Queen Elizabeth II was "apparently absolutely delightful in his company" and "thoroughly enjoyed it in some very dark times".

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

king charles iii
king charles iii

