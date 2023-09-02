King Charles wished for a girl as second child and not Prince Harry, reveals Princess Diana's audio

According to a new audio of Princess Diana, King Charles wanted a girl as their second child. King Charles was disappointed at the birth of Prince Harry as he had wished for a daughter to born.

King Charles and Princess Diana, born as their second child- Prince Harry(Getty Images/File Photo)

As per a report by CNN, a new documentary called “Diana: The Rest of Her Story” is set to be released next year. In prepration for the documentary, a series of audio tapes recorded by Diana in the 1990s, is being heard for the first time. Diana had arranged for the delivery of her audio tapes to her biographer Andrew Morton.

The report says that ABC’s Good Morning America accessed the tapes in which Diana talks about how disappointed King Charles was and didn't even speak to her stepmother Raine Spencer.

“Because at Harry’s Christening, Charles went up to mummy and said, ‘You know we were so disappointed, we thought it would be a girl,’” said Diana.

“And mummy snapped his head off and said, ‘You should realize how lucky you are to have a child that’s normal,’” said Diana.

In Diana's recordings, the late princess also highlights that she had an outburst at her stepmother. Diana told her stepmother that she hated her.

“And I said, ‘I hate you[her stepmother Raine Spencer] so much. If you only knew how much we all hated you for what you’ve done. You’ve ruined the house. You’ve spent Daddy’s money.’ I said everything I possibly could,” said Diana.

Diana's biographer Morton told ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday that the late Princess has shared first-hand views about the British Royal Family.

“She never thought for a second that Camilla would become queen, so we have a very different perspective on unfolding history,” said Morton.

