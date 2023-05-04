Day after Kremlin attack, Zelensky says ‘Putin deserves to be sentenced for criminal actions’
“We all want to see a different Vladimir here in the Hague, the one who deserves to be sanctioned for his criminal actions,” said Zelensky.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be sentenced for "his criminal actions", speaking in the Dutch city of The Hague, where the International Criminal Court is based.
"We all want to see a different Vladimir here in the Hague, the one who deserves to be sanctioned for his criminal actions here, in the capital of international law. I am sure this will happen when we win," Zelenskiy said in a speech.
