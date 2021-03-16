Home / World News / Kremlin says 'unprecedented' pressure on countries to reject Sputnik V vaccine
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a US government report which appeared to show that the United States had attempted to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
People walk on a sunny day in the Kremlin of Ryazan in Russia.(Reuters)

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that pressure on some countries to refuse to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 was at unprecedented levels, but that said such efforts had no chances of success.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a US government report which appeared to show that the United States had attempted to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V.

He said Russia was against politicising the situation around vaccines.

