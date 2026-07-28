Kumamoto Castle collapse, buildings shaking: Videos surface after 7.1 earthquake hits Japan

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Japan on Tuesday, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to issue a tsunami alert. As officials remain on alert for high tides, videos of the moment the earthquake hit the coastal nation have emerged on social media.
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As per JMA, the earthquake struck the Kumamoto Region at a depth of 10 kilometres and a magnitude of 7.1. Meanwhile, the USGS has recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.8.
JMA also noted a few aftershocks at magnitudes 4.5 and 4.2 in the same region.
In a video shared by users on X, the famous Kumamoto Castle was seen collapsing due to the intensity of the tremors.
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In another video from a departmental store, objects were seen falling off high shelves due to the intensity of the earthquake.
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In another video from a departmental store, objects were seen falling off high shelves due to the intensity of the earthquake.
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Videos of brief landslides triggered by the earthquake in Kumamoto City also emerged on social media, showing clouds of dust and smoke.
In many videos, people are seen crouching and running for shelters in stores, malls and airports due to the intense shaking caused by the tremors.
HT was unable to independently verify the videos
PM's office issues instructions
In wake of the earthquake and its aftershocks, the office of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also issued instructions for officials. In the message, officials have been asked to assess the damage situation as soon as possible.
"Act in close coordination with local governments and, under the principle of prioritizing human life above all else, spare no effort in our emergency disaster responses, including saving lives and rescuing disaster victims, with the Government working as one," the statement notes.
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Furthermore, officials have also been asked to provide information to the public regarding evacuation and the state of damage and other updates in a timely manner.
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