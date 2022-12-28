Video: Hail-covered white roads in Kuwait following rare weather event

Kuwait, one of the hottest countries on Earth, witnessed a rare hail storm that delighted children and their parents. Images of the hail-covered white roads were shared widely on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Love at first sight? Joe Biden proposed to his wife 5 times before…

"We have not seen so much hail during the winter season in 15 years," Muhammad Karam, a former director of Kuwait's meteorological department, told AFP. Kuwait's meteorological department said precipitation had reached up to 63 millimetres but that the weather was clearing up.

Some parts of Kuwait saw heavy rainfall with the southern part of the country receiving hailstones. There were reports of snow also, but it could have been merely a combination of rain and hail which looked like snow in the pictures circulating widely on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, a weather warning said that scattered moderate to heavy thunderstorms that might be accompanied by hail could be expected as windspeeds are expected to cross 55 km/h.

Read more: Ex-Russian commander dies 'suddenly', Vladimir Putin's strange response: Report

Kuwait experiences extremely hot weather for most of the year, with the highs touching around 55 degree Celsius. Kuwait hasn't ever experienced snowfall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail