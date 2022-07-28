Kyiv says Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second largest power plant

Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second biggest power plant and Moscow is undertaking a "massive redeployment" of troops to three southern regions, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Russian-backed forces had earlier announced the capture of the Soviet-era, coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant.

"They achieved a tiny tactical advantage - they captured Vuhlehirsk," presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in an interview posted on YouTube.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON