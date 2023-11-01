Ladakh's contributions in protecting India known to entire nation: President Murmu

Leh, Nov 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the people of India have a special feeling of affection and respect for their fellow citizens in Ladakh and are aware of their contributions in protecting the nation.

Attending a civic reception hosted in her honour at Sindhu Ghat here, Murmu said that Sindhu river exists in the depth of historical, cultural and spiritual consciousness of all Indians.

She said that people of India have a special feeling of affection and respect for the people of Ladakh and that they know about the contributions made by the people of Ladakh in protecting the nation, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted her as having said.

President Murmu said that the people of this region are known for bravery and their faith in Buddha.

She said that the immortal and living message of Lord Buddha spread in far and wide countries through Ladakh.

The president said that there are endless possibilities for the development of spiritual tourism, adventure tourism and eco-tourism in Ladakh.

She said that this region has immense potential for development of wellness tourism or health tourism.

President Murmu said that it is a matter of happiness that the rich traditions of many tribal communities are alive in Ladakh.

She said that people know about the affection and respect for nature which are reflected in the arts, dances, songs and lifestyle of tribal communities.

Murmu highlighted that "we should preserve the lifestyle of tribal communities" in accordance with the "lifestyle for the environment".

She said that people of those communities should also be encouraged to adopt the goodness of modern development.

Murmu said that this confluence of tradition and modernity will prove to be the right path of sustainable development for all citizens, including people of Ladakh.

The president also interacted with members of self help groups (SHGs) and local tribals.

