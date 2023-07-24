Home / World News / US man, 36, dies after jumping off cliff at popular tourist destination

US man, 36, dies after jumping off cliff at popular tourist destination

ByMallika Soni
Jul 24, 2023 06:35 AM IST

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender from Cincinnati.

The body of an Ohio man was recovered from Lake Powell in Utah after he failed to resurface from a cliff jump, officials said. The incident happened at Buoy 89 on Lake Powell within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, the National Park Service (NPS) said. Buoy 89 is located in Kane County, Utah, almost 89 miles from the Glen Canyon Dam.

Lake Powell in Utah(File)
Lake Powell in Utah(File)

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender from Cincinnati. He jumped from a height of about 50 feet into the lake but failed to resurface, officials said citing witnesses.

Read more: Greece’s largest-ever evacuation as tourists flee Rhodes wildfires: Top points

The initial search was conducted by Glen Canyon National Recreation Area rangers and officers from the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Kane County Sheriff’s Office but was unsuccessful.

After this, a dive team used side-scan sonar to find Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender. His body was recovered in about 30 feet of water, officials said. However, no cause of death was provided in the release.

A medical examiner in Salt Lake City is expected to conduct an autopsy, they said.

Officials also warned the public that it is prohibited to jump or dive off rock cliffs, ledges or manmade structures from a height of 15 feet or more above the water.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out