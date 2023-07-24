US man, 36, dies after jumping off cliff at popular tourist destination

The body of an Ohio man was recovered from Lake Powell in Utah after he failed to resurface from a cliff jump, officials said. The incident happened at Buoy 89 on Lake Powell within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, the National Park Service (NPS) said. Buoy 89 is located in Kane County, Utah, almost 89 miles from the Glen Canyon Dam. Lake Powell in Utah(File)

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender from Cincinnati. He jumped from a height of about 50 feet into the lake but failed to resurface, officials said citing witnesses.

The initial search was conducted by Glen Canyon National Recreation Area rangers and officers from the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Kane County Sheriff’s Office but was unsuccessful.

After this, a dive team used side-scan sonar to find Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender. His body was recovered in about 30 feet of water, officials said. However, no cause of death was provided in the release.

A medical examiner in Salt Lake City is expected to conduct an autopsy, they said.

Officials also warned the public that it is prohibited to jump or dive off rock cliffs, ledges or manmade structures from a height of 15 feet or more above the water.

