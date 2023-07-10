Fleeing slippery slopes! Landslide threat forces residents to evacuate 12 houses near Los Angeles

Residents in Rolling Hills Estates, a neighborhood located south of Los Angeles, faced a frightening ordeal on Saturday night as they were forced to evacuate their homes due to the potential threat of a major landslide. The alarm was raised when cracks were discovered forming on a property, leading to concerns about the stability of the area. As firefighters and public works crews assessed the situation, parts of homes were observed leaning, prompting swift action to ensure the safety of residents. A view shows damaged houses, which were evacuated due to a growing fissure causing a landslide, in the Rolling Hills Estates, California,(REUTERS)

Evacuation Efforts and Inspection

Approximately 12 homes were evacuated as authorities went door-to-door, urging residents to leave their properties. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dispatched deputies to patrol the neighborhood, ensuring the safety of those affected. With the physical integrity of the homes compromised, residents were compelled to spend the night away from their houses. The cause of the ground instability has yet to be determined, as city officials continue to investigate the situation.

Landslide Risks in California

Landslides are not uncommon in California, particularly following intense rainfall or seismic events. However, the National Weather Service in Oxnard, California, did not report any recent heavy rainfall or significant earthquakes in the area. The region is expected to remain dry as a high-pressure system builds, according to the FOX Forecast Center. The timeline for allowing residents back into their homes has not been established, as authorities prioritize ensuring the safety of the affected neighborhood.

Safety Takes Priority

Chair Janice Hahn, representing the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, reassured residents that their safety was paramount. Although everyone is safe, the unstable condition of the homes makes it too dangerous for residents to reenter at this time. Authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely to determine when it will be safe for residents to return.

A house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County,(AP)

Landslides pose significant risks and financial burdens. Nationally, they cause over $2 billion in losses annually and have resulted in numerous fatalities, as reported by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Given the potential dangers associated with landslides, authorities remain vigilant in assessing and managing these natural hazards to protect communities and individuals.