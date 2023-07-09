Homeless man in Los Angeles turns underground vault outside Japanese museum into secret home, safety concerns arise

In a surprising turn of events, a homeless man in Los Angeles was discovered living in an underground utility vault located just steps away from the Japanese American National Museum (JANM). The unidentified man was caught on security cameras lifting the vault's panels and disappearing into the subterranean space, raising concerns about safety hazards and access to public utility areas. A homeless man in Los Angeles was discovered living in an underground utility vault located just steps away from the Japanese American National Museum (JANM).(YouTube/KTLA5)

The Vault Encounter

Security guards at the Japanese American National Museum witnessed the homeless man open the panels of the underground vault and disappear underground. Promptly notifying the museum's director of security, the guards raised concerns about the man's actions. The museum officials were unaware of the extent of his access or how long he had been living there, indicating the potential for repeated incidents.

A Rising Trend

As homelessness continues to increase in Los Angeles, individuals are resorting to unconventional living spaces, including underground utility vaults. While these vaults are typically inaccessible to the public and used for storing utility equipment, the desperate circumstances faced by many homeless individuals have driven them to seek shelter wherever possible, even in hazardous areas.

Safety Concerns

While the underground vault in question did not have direct access to the museum, officials emphasized the potential dangers and fire hazards associated with someone occupying the space. The presence of gas and electrical lines within the vault raised concerns about the risk of accidents or fires. The safety of visitors, staff, and volunteers remained a top priority for the museum, prompting decisive action to address the situation.

Upon witnessing the man accessing the vault for the second time, museum security promptly contacted the police. The 30-year-old trespasser was subsequently arrested and charged with trespassing and battery on a police officer after allegedly striking one of the responding LAPD officers. During a search of his belongings, the police discovered drugs and a plastic gun, further escalating the seriousness of the situation.

Addressing the Issue

In response to the incident, the LA Department of Water and Power announced plans to seal the two vaults that the man had opened. This preventive measure aims to prevent further unauthorized access and minimize safety risks. However, this incident highlights the broader challenge faced by California and its significant homeless population, requiring comprehensive solutions to combat the crisis effectively.

The discovery of a homeless man residing in an underground utility vault near the Japanese American National Museum brings attention to the struggles faced by those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles.

Also read | King Charles ensures Queen's aide, Angela Kelly, isn't homeless after leaving the palace

While the incident raises concerns about safety and unauthorized access to public utility areas, it also underscores the urgent need for compassionate and effective solutions to address the homelessness crisis in the city.