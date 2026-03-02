Lebanon bans Hezbollah military actions after attack on Israel

Lebanon's government on Monday banned military activities by Hezbollah after it opened fire on Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader - a move likely to fuel tension with the Tehran-backed group as it faced a new Israeli offensive. Israeli soldiers arrange their equipment on top of a tank in the Upper Galilee near the Lebanon border on March 2, 2026. Israel bombarded Lebanon on March 2 following rocket fire from Hezbollah, several American warplanes crashed in Kuwait, and Iran lashed out against the region with missiles, as the war with Israel and the United States expanded. (AFP)

Israel launched heavy airstrikes on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut and more widely in Lebanon on Monday, in response to the Hezbollah drone and rocket strike, killing 31 people, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The U.S. and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Saturday, triggering retaliatory strikes across the region from Tehran.

Hezbollah, which was founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, said its attack was to avenge "the pure blood" of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the bombing on Saturday.

Israel held Hezbollah responsible for the escalation and declared Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem a "target for elimination".

In a statement after a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the state rejected any military actions launched from Lebanese territory "outside the framework of its legitimate institutions and affirmed that the decision of war and peace is exclusively in its hands".

This "necessitates the immediate prohibition of all Hezbollah’s security and military activities as being outside the law, and obliging it to hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state", he said.