Leonardo DiCaprio, China, deep-sea fishing and the backlash that followed

Hollywood actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio recently spoke against China and its deep-sea fishing industry. Sharing a New York Times article titled 'How China Targets the Global Fish Supply', Leonardo DiCaprio wrote on Twitter in late September, "The past two decades have seen China build its deep-sea fishing fleet into the thousands, resulting in China depleting its own stock of fish in oceans closest to them. In turn, their fishermen have sailed to other oceans across the world to continue deep-sea fishing."

The article detailed the way in which fishing stocks in the coastal waters of China were depleted as the country "built a global fishing operation unmatched by any other country."

Responding to the article, Chinese state-owned Global Times wrote that the article was biased asking Leonardo DiCaprio to “respect facts and stop talking recklessly”.

Leonardo DiCaprio has talked on the climate crisis, sustainable development, and related issues at several occasions. He has also produced two documentaries on the issue called 'Before the Flood' and 'Ice on Fire'.

