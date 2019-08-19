‘Let Indian goods, already in local markets in Pakistan, be sold’

world

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:49 IST

The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), while supporting the decision to suspend trade with India, has appealed to the government to allow those Indian-origin goods in local markets that have already arrived at Pakistani airports or seaport.

The stoppage of life-saving drugs, which are imported from India as raw material or in finished form, could have a negative effect on the market with shortages of such medicines feared, the EFP said. EFP vice-president Zaki Ahmed Khan said in a statement on Saturday that the manufacturers of Pakistan fully supported the decision of the government to suspend all trade with India. “This has sent a strong and favourable message to the business community to source their imports and exports from countries that are not inimical to the sovereignty of Pakistan,” he said. However, Mr Khan said, Indian goods which had already reached airports or seaports should be exempted.

He said that APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients), imported from India to manufacture life-saving products by the pharmaceutical industry of Pakistan, should be allowed on the condition that the pharmaceutical companies would immediately develop alternative sources of these active pharmaceutical ingredients within a reasonable and mutually agreed upon time with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 09:49 IST