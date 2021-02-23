IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'Like a soap opera': The glamorous life of El Chapo's detained wife
El Chapo was captured again in 2016 and extradited to the United States in 2017.(AP File Photo)
El Chapo was captured again in 2016 and extradited to the United States in 2017.(AP File Photo)
world news

'Like a soap opera': The glamorous life of El Chapo's detained wife

A US-Mexican dual national, Coronel was arrested on Monday at Dulles International Airport and is due to appear in a US District of Columbia court on Tuesday charged with distributing cocaine, heroin and other drugs.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:38 PM IST

The arrest on drug trafficking charges of Emma Coronel Aispuro, a former beauty queen and wife of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, follows a telenovela-style life that straddled hyper-violent Mexican cartels, fame and motherhood.

Coronel, 31, married young into infamy and had a front-row seat to Guzman's high-stakes cat-and-mouse game with Mexican and U.S. agents hunting him down.

A US-Mexican dual national, Coronel was arrested on Monday at Dulles International Airport and is due to appear in a U.S. District of Columbia court on Tuesday charged with distributing cocaine, heroin and other drugs.

Coronel caught the attention of Guzman, who is more than three decades her senior, when she was a teenaged beauty queen.

They married after she turned 18 in 2007 and had twin daughters, spending their entire married life with Guzman either in jail or on the run as the leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel. Guzman is serving a life sentence in a U.S. jail.

Coronel's fame soared during Guzman's 2019 trial in New York, where she became a media sensation with her designer outfits and the loyalty she showed her husband - even as prosecutors detailed how he kept a string of lovers.

She even became a key character in the court drama when a former lieutenant of Guzman's alleged Coronel played a pivotal role in her husband's Hollywood-style escape from prison in a mile-long tunnel burrowed under his jail cell's shower in 2015.

Piggybacking on her husband's fame and seeking to cash-in on her celebrity outside Mexico, Coronel launched a clothing brand in the United States in 2019 and even appeared in a U.S. reality show about mafia families.

"I consider myself a normal woman," Coronel said in VH1's Cartel Crew show, speaking aboard a yacht.

"It's sad that they judge us without knowing us. It's hard."

In media interviews, Coronel emphasised her enduring loyalty to Guzman and her focus on bringing up their twin daughters.

"Emma is like the old narco families in Sinaloa," a former acquaintance told Reuters.

'LOVE STORY'

Steeped in the narco tradition from an early age, Coronel was raised in the mountains of Durango, part of Mexico's "Golden Triangle" of drug trafficking states that includes Sinaloa. Her father was jailed for trafficking drugs in 2017.

Coronel first hit the headlines in Mexico after her 2007 church wedding in rural Durango to Guzman, who at the time was on the run from authorities.

Coronel would be by Guzman's side during several near-misses as Mexican police and U.S. agents tracked him.

At Guzman's trial, his former right-hand man, Damaso Lopez Nuñez, testified how Coronel, along with Guzman's sons, helped orchestrate the audacious 2015 prison escape.

They got a plot of land near the prison, arranged weapons, brought an armoured truck and even had a GPS wristwatch smuggled into Guzman's cell so the tunnel engineers would have exact jail cell coordinates to help their digging, according to testimony.

Guzman was captured again in 2016 and extradited to the United States in 2017.

At Guzman's trial, whenever he entered the court, he would seek Coronel out and wave. They could not speak to each other but their glances caught the attention of the media.

"It was like a love story in complete silence as she wasn't allowed to say anything," said journalist Miguel Angel Vega of the Riodoce newspaper in Sinaloa who covered the trial.

"It's quite interesting to see what's happening in this new case," Vega said. "It's like a soap opera."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
el chapo
Close
Coronel was charged by the US Department of Justice with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States.(REUTERS)
Coronel was charged by the US Department of Justice with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States.(REUTERS)
world news

US arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief El Chapo on drug charges

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband's high-profile US trial two years ago where he was convicted of trafficking tons of drugs into the United States, was arrested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Western countries step up pressure on Myanmar junta as protesters defy warnings

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:47 PM IST
  • Britain, Germany and Japan have also condemned the violence in Myanmar and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the military to stop repression.
READ FULL STORY
Close
El Chapo was captured again in 2016 and extradited to the United States in 2017.(AP File Photo)
El Chapo was captured again in 2016 and extradited to the United States in 2017.(AP File Photo)
world news

'Like a soap opera': The glamorous life of El Chapo's detained wife

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:38 PM IST
A US-Mexican dual national, Coronel was arrested on Monday at Dulles International Airport and is due to appear in a US District of Columbia court on Tuesday charged with distributing cocaine, heroin and other drugs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Five hundred lit candles lined the White House steps to commemorate the dead and a military band played a soaring rendition of "Amazing Grace." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
Five hundred lit candles lined the White House steps to commemorate the dead and a military band played a soaring rendition of "Amazing Grace." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden leads Americans in moment of silence to mourn 500,000 Covid-19 deaths

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff marked a moment of silence around 6:15 p.m. (2315 GMT) outdoors at the White House after the president's remarks, bowing their heads somberly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia and the social media group have been locked in a standoff for more than a week after the government introduced legislation that challenged Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google's dominance in the news content market.(REUTERS)
Australia and the social media group have been locked in a standoff for more than a week after the government introduced legislation that challenged Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google's dominance in the news content market.(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook to restore Australian news pages after tweaks to media laws

Reuters, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Facebook last week blocked all news content and several state government and emergency department accounts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo, the Canada flag flies above the Canadian embassy in Beijing on January 15, 2019. (AFP)
In this file photo, the Canada flag flies above the Canadian embassy in Beijing on January 15, 2019. (AFP)
world news

Canada’s parliament votes to label Chinese actions in Xinjiang as ‘genocide’

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:39 PM IST
House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion that was brought by the opposition Conservative Party. PM Justin Trudeau’s Cabinet abstained from the vote. Many Liberal Party MPs backed it, though
READ FULL STORY
Close
The selloff, following a series of analyst downgrades, deepened after Bolsonaro said the company's fuel policy was only pleasing to financial markets and select groups in Brazil and should be changed as part of an effort to lower gasoline and diesel prices.(REUTERS)
The selloff, following a series of analyst downgrades, deepened after Bolsonaro said the company's fuel policy was only pleasing to financial markets and select groups in Brazil and should be changed as part of an effort to lower gasoline and diesel prices.(REUTERS)
world news

Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's Bolsonaro doubles down on intervention

Reuters, Rio De Janeiro
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:13 AM IST
The last few days have marked a dramatic about-face for Bolsonaro, a right-wing populist whose interventionist instincts until now had been largely contained by economically conservative allies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many details of Trump’s taxes have emerged, notably in the New York Times last fall, but Vance will be receiving the returns as part of a criminal probe that looms as one of the biggest legal threats facing the former president and his company, the Trump Organization Inc.(AFP)
Many details of Trump’s taxes have emerged, notably in the New York Times last fall, but Vance will be receiving the returns as part of a criminal probe that looms as one of the biggest legal threats facing the former president and his company, the Trump Organization Inc.(AFP)
world news

Trump taxes, long guarded, will soon be in prosecutor’s hands

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm for eight years of records in 2019, but the then-president took the case to the US Supreme Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Empty seats of pro-democracy lawmakers are seen during Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's annual policy address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Empty seats of pro-democracy lawmakers are seen during Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's annual policy address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Chinese Official Signals Changes to Hong Kong Election Rules

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Speaking to the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, Xia said that to improve Hong Kong’s electoral system, “relevant legal loopholes within the framework of the Constitution and the Basic Law” need to be closed
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the Muslim Uighur minority holds a placard as she demonstrates in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul in this file picture. (AFP)
A member of the Muslim Uighur minority holds a placard as she demonstrates in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul in this file picture. (AFP)
world news

Canadian MPs ask Trudeau to term China's treatment of Uighur's as 'genocide'

AFP, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • An amendment to the motion calling for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to be moved if the "genocide" continues was also adopted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA Mars rover (@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
NASA Mars rover (@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
world news

'Goosebumps': NASA releases video of Perservance rover landing on Mars

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Six off-the-shelf cameras were devoted to entry, descent and landing, looking up and down from different perspectives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US authorities arrested the wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera February 22 as she arrived at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, the Justice Department said. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, faces charges of conspiracy to traffick cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the United States, it said.(AFP)
US authorities arrested the wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera February 22 as she arrived at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, the Justice Department said. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, faces charges of conspiracy to traffick cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the United States, it said.(AFP)
world news

Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo', Emma, arrested on US drug charges

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:14 AM IST
  • Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the US and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump (File)
Former US President Donald Trump (File)
world news

Trump slams Supreme Court for not shielding his tax records

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:01 AM IST
"The Supreme Court never should have let this 'fishing expedition' happen, but they did," the former US President said in a statement on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image. (AFP)
Representative Image. (AFP)
world news

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:38 AM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
China and India are pulling back frontline troops from their mountain border where they have been in a standoff for months. (AP file)
China and India are pulling back frontline troops from their mountain border where they have been in a standoff for months. (AP file)
world news

Anti-India propaganda continues online in China

By Sutirtho Patranobis | Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Sino-India joint statement issued late on Sunday night to announce the completion of disengagement of troops at Pangong lake did not stop the relentless anti-India blitz.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP