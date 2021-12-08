'Like all mothers': Maryan Nawaz Sharif has an appeal over her son's wedding

After videos of PML-N leaders Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz Sharif singing at the wedding event of Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar grabbed the attention of the social media, Maryan Nawaz on Tuesday said her son's wedding is a private family affair on which she does not want any political commentary. "My son’s wedding is a private, family affair. I, like all mothers, deserve a chance to celebrate the occasion without attracting political commentary. I humbly request media and everyone else to respect the family’s right to privacy. Thank you," Maryam Nawaz Sharif tweeted.

My son’s wedding is a private,family affair. I,like all mothers,deserve a chance to celebrate the occasion without attracting political commentary. I humbly request media and everyone else to respect the family’s right to privacy. Thank you 🙏🏼 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 7, 2021

This came in an apparent response to information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhury's comment that the PML-N leader should not spend public money on the wedding event. "We only have political differences with them, and our only objection is that they should not spend our money on wedding events. They should return our money," Fawad Chaudhry said, as quoted by Dawn.

Maryam Nawaz and her beautiful voice! 👏🏼 Imagine being a brave, fearless woman with a beautiful voice 💯 @MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/eckDdWfL6q — Saad Kaiser (@TheSaadKaiser) December 7, 2021

Maryam Nawaz Sharif's son Junaid had married Ayesha Saif, daughter of former Ehtesab Bureau head Saifur Rehman Khan, in London early this year. Maryam could not attend the wedding as she was on the no-fly list. Now, celebratory events are being held in Lahore.

Several videos from the celebration have been doing the rounds on social media. The wedding reception will be held on December 15 in Islamabad, reports said. The lavish London wedding was held at The Lanesborough, a five-star hotel on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge.