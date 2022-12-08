LIVE Updates: Harry and Meghan talk on race, media and meeting with royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix series aired on Netflix - amid claims that the royal family will offer a 'robust' response to any 'unjust' claims.

The first three episodes of the six-part show began streaming today. The couple have previously rocked the royal family in a string of interviews and podcasts, and hit the headlines when they made an allegation of racism against an unnamed royal.

It is unclear whether the Netflix series will shed any light on the couple's claim to Oprah Winfrey that a family member made negative comments around son Archie's skin colour.

It comes as Meghan admitted she felt "ashamed" to express her feelings during her time in the Royal Family, even to Prince Harry.