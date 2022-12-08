LIVE Updates: Harry and Meghan talk on race, media and meeting with royal family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix series aired on Netflix - amid claims that the royal family will offer a 'robust' response to any 'unjust' claims.
The first three episodes of the six-part show began streaming today. The couple have previously rocked the royal family in a string of interviews and podcasts, and hit the headlines when they made an allegation of racism against an unnamed royal.
It is unclear whether the Netflix series will shed any light on the couple's claim to Oprah Winfrey that a family member made negative comments around son Archie's skin colour.
It comes as Meghan admitted she felt "ashamed" to express her feelings during her time in the Royal Family, even to Prince Harry.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 03:41 PM
She sacrificed everything - and then I did too, Prince Harry says
“This is a great love story. And the craziest thing is I think this love story is only just getting started. She sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then pretty soon after that, I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world,” Prince Harry says.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 03:38 PM
'My face was everywhere, my life was everywhere, tabloids had taken over': Meghan Markle
Meghan talks about the impact of media interest in her when she started dating Prince Harry.
"My neighbours text[ed] me saying they're knocking on everyone's doors, they're trying to find you. They had paid certain neighbours to put like a live-stream camera into my back yard. Suddenly it was like everything about my life was just getting so much more insular. Like all the curtains were pulled, all the blinds were pulled - it was scary. My face was everywhere, my life was everywhere, tabloids had taken over everything."
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 03:35 PM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie heard speaking on camera
Early in Episode 1, we get an intimate look into the Sussexes family life from their home in California. A vivid sunset appears on screen and we hear Meghan ask their eldest child, Archie, how he would describe it.
"Well, it's all done beautiful," the toddler, now three, responds.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 03:32 PM
Media see my trauma as their story to control, Prince Harry says
Prince Harry said that he believes the media see his "trauma" as their story to "control".
"If you're part of the royal rota, you have priority over the story over everybody else. All royal news goes through the filter of all newspapers within the royal rota, most of which, apart from the Telegraph, happen to be tabloids. It all comes down to control, it's like, 'This family is ours to exploit. Their trauma is our story and our story and our narrative to control'," Prince Harry said.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 03:30 PM
Prince Harry compares Meghan Markle to his mother Diana
Prince Harry drew comparisons between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana and said he "didn't want history to repeat itself".
"So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mom. She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her," Prince Harry said.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 03:27 PM
'I'm a hugger': Meghan Markle on first meeting with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle said, "When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner. I was a hugger, always been a hugger, I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside - that there is a forward-facing way of being."
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 03:25 PM
'Most of my memories are being swarmed by paparazzi', Prince Harry reflects on life as a royal
Prince Harry describes his childhood as "filled with happiness and laughter", but added that "the majority of my memories are of being swarmed by paparazzi".
He also describes how the royal family reacted to paparazzi, "Rarely did we have a holiday without someone with a camera jumping out of a bush or something. Within the family, within the system, the advice that's always given is don't react.
"Don't feed into it. There was always public pressure, with it's fair share of drama, stress and tears. And witnessing those tears. I could always see it on my mum's face. And that was when I thought hang on what am I, who am I, what am I part of?", Prince Harry said.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 03:23 PM
Office workers are watching the series as it airs on Netflix
Pictures have dropped showing workers streaming the documentary from their offices in London.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 03:17 PM
'I am my mother's son': Prince Harry on pressure to not marry Meghan Markle
“I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there could be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to someone you are destined to be with. The difference between making a decision with your head or your heart,” Prince Harry said.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 03:12 PM
'It is the hunter versus the prey': Prince Harry on paparazzi treatment
In episode two of their series, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look worried as they sat in the car. Prince Harry said. "There’s a lot of people who think they’ve got such a problem with paparazzi. Back in my mum's day it was physical harassment. You know, cameras in your face, following you, chasing you."
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 02:58 PM
How did Meghan Markle learn UK's national anthem? She googled it
Meghan Markle spoke about joining the royal family, the protocols and how she came to learn the British national anthem along with Prince Harry in the couple's new Netflix series. Read more
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 02:54 PM
Royal family asked why Meghan Markle should be 'protected', says Prince Harry
Prince Harry said members of the royal family asked why Meghan Markle should be "protected" when they questioned newspaper headlines about her.
“The direction from the Palace was don't say anything. But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well. So it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the family were like ‘my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’. I said 'the difference here is the race element',” Prince Harry said.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 02:46 PM
Prince Harry on wearing Nazi uniform: One of the biggest mistakes of my life
Prince Harry says wearing a Nazi uniform to a private party in 2005 was "one of the biggest mistakes of my life". In episode three he says, Prince Harry said: "It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right."
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 02:43 PM
Prince Harry said, there is a 'huge level of unconscious bias' in royal family
Prince Harry says there is a "huge level of unconscious bias" in the royal family. The documentary referenced when Princess Michael of Kent wore a Blackamoor-style brooch to an event the Duchess of Sussex attended in 2017.
Prince Harry said, "In this family, sometimes you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution. There is a huge level of unconscious bias. The thing with unconscious bias, it is actually no one's fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself you then need to make it right. It is education. It is awareness. It is a constant work in progress for everybody, including me."
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 02:37 PM
Meghan Markle on meeting Queen Elizabeth II
In episode two, Meghan Markle says the Queen was the first senior member of the Royal Family she met. She says she did not know what meeting the Queen would consist of and describes it as "all a bit of a shock".
The Duchess of Sussex says: "I didn't realise I was about to meet Queen, on way to a lunch and Harry asked 'You know how to curtsey right?'"
She goes on to say: "Now I'm realising this is a big deal, talks about curtseying and meeting the Queen, it was so intense."
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 02:30 PM
Meghan Markle describes receiving death threat, Prince Harry ‘worried’
Meghan Markle described receiving her first death threat in episode two of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series. Meghan Markle described how she received a death threat while she was in Toronto.
She says, "I would say to the police, if any other woman in Toronto said to you I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house who follow me everywhere that I go and I feel scared, wouldn’t you say that it was stalking?"
“And they said yes but there's really nothing we can do because of who you’re dating. I was like so I'm just supposed to live like this? And then I got a death threat and things changed because I needed to have security,” she said.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 02:28 PM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tell why they are making the documentary
Harry and Meghan expanded on why they have decided to make the series. The couple say it was an opportunity to allow people to see who they were.
Meghan Markle says: "I'm not going to say it's comfortable, but when you feel like people haven't gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it's really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."
“A friend of ours actually suggested that we document ourselves over a period of time with all the misinformation that was going on about us and the departure, it seemed like a good idea,” Prince Harry said.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 02:25 PM
'I just opened my heart to see…': Prince Harry on falling in love with Meghan
Meghan Markle said that the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry was "long distance" and "guarded".
“Everything was just texts and FaceTime's and we'd just talk for hours and it just felt exciting which is so weird because it wasn't exciting in the way that people would assume that it would be,” she said.
Wearing a grey sweater, she added, "It was just relaxed and easy. We just got to know each other. Truly, like any other couple when you're figuring out.
"What do you like to eat, what do you like to cook? What kind of movies do you like?", Meghan Markle said.