How did Meghan Markle learn UK's national anthem? She googled it

Meghan Markle spoke about joining the royal family, the protocols and how she came to learn the British national anthem along with Prince Harry in the couple's new Netflix series.

In the third episode, Meghan Markle said: "Joining this family, I knew that there was a protocol for how things were done. And do you remember that old movie The Princess Diaries, with Anne Hathaway?

“There's no class, and some person who goes 'sit like this, cross your legs like this, use your fork, don't do this, curtsey then, wear this kind of hat. It doesn't happen,” she said.

Read more: Meghan Markle on meeting Queen Elizabeth II for first time: ‘I didn’t realise…'

When asked how she learn the national anthem she said: "I googled it, and I'd sit, there, and I'd practise and I'd practise".

Meghan Markle said that Queen Elizabeth II was the first senior member of the royal family that she met following her relationship with Prince Harry. Meghan Markle said that she did not know what meeting the Queen would consist of and describes it as "all a bit of a shock".

“I didn't realise I was about to meet Queen, on way to a lunch and Harry asked ‘you know how to curtsey right?’ Now I'm realising this is a big deal, talks about curtseying and meeting the Queen, it was so intense and then when she left Eugenie and Jack and Fergie say 'you did great'”, she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON