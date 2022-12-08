Home / World News / Meghan Markle on meeting Queen Elizabeth II for first time: ‘I didn’t realise…'

Meghan Markle on meeting Queen Elizabeth II for first time: ‘I didn’t realise…'

world news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 02:41 PM IST

Meghan Markle said, "I didn't realise I was about to meet Queen, on way to a lunch and Harry asked 'you know how to curtsey right?'"

Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Meghan Markle said that Queen Elizabeth II was the first senior member of the royal family that she met following her relationship with Prince Harry. Meghan Markle said that she did not know what meeting the Queen would consist of and describes it as "all a bit of a shock".

The Duchess of Sussex said, "I didn't realise I was about to meet Queen, on way to a lunch and Harry asked 'you know how to curtsey right?'"

She went on to say, "Now I'm realising this is a big deal, talks about curtseying and meeting the Queen, it was so intense and then when she left Eugenie and Jack and Fergie say 'you did great'".

Read more: Meghan Markle describes receiving death threat, Prince Harry ‘worried’

Speaking about introducing Meghan Markle to his family, Prince Harry says, "I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed, some of them didn't know quite what to do with themselves.

"I think they were surprised. They were surprised a ginger could land such a beautiful woman, and such an intelligent woman. But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgement more than anything else at the beginning – 'oh she’s an American actress, this won't last'", Prince Harry said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

prince harry meghan markle royal family
prince harry meghan markle royal family

