Meghan Markle describes receiving death threat, Prince Harry ‘worried’

Meghan Markle described receiving her first death threat in episode two of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series. Meghan Markle described how she received a death threat while she was in Toronto.

She says, "I would say to the police, if any other woman in Toronto said to you I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house who follow me everywhere that I go and I feel scared, wouldn’t you say that it was stalking?"

“And they said yes but there's really nothing we can do because of who you’re dating. I was like so I'm just supposed to live like this? And then I got a death threat and things changed because I needed to have security,” she said.

Prince Harry also said that he was 'concerned for his family's safety' during Canada trip. The first episode then shifts to what appears to be phone footage, filmed vertically, showing Vancouver Island, Canada.

Meghan Markle appears with a towel wrapped around her hair, appearing to speak into her phone camera, saying: "He is in London and I'm here."

She shakes her head and says: "I don't even know where to begin."

Footage of the couple introducing son Archie to the media then plays with Prince Harry's voice saying: "My job is to keep my family safe.

“By the nature of being born into this position and with everything else that comes with it and the level of hate that is being stirred up in the last three years especially against my wife, and my son, I'm generally concerned for the safety of my family,” Prince Harry said.

Meghan Markle can then be seen again, towel wrapped around her hair, saying: "I just really want to get to the other side of all of this."

There is a pause where she sits silently and then she appears emotional and says: "I don't know what to say anymore."

