'Disgrace of a PM': Russia's sharp comments as Liz Truss quits top UK post

Russia on Thursday welcomed Liz Truss’s departure as the British Prime Minister and called her a "disgrace of a leader" who would be remembered for her "catastrophic ignorance".

"Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister," news agency Reuters quoted Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

"The catastrophic ignorance and the queen's funeral immediately after her audience with Liz Truss will be remembered," she added.

Russia's sharp comments are being seen in reference to Truss' visit to Moscow shortly before it invaded Ukraine when she was the British foreign minister.

During a meeting with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, she had appeared to confuse two regions of Russia with Ukraine, triggering mockery by the Russian diplomat and across talk shows on Russian state TV.

Relations between London and Moscow have reportedly been souring over the years, but are said to have reached record lows after Moscow declared war on Kyiv.

One of Kyiv's staunchest supporters, the UK has been providing military aid to Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Truss, who resigned a day after calling herself a "fighter and not a quitter", told journalists gathered in Downing Street that she had realised she could no longer deliver on the promises that won her the Conservative leadership.

"I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," said Truss.

She also mentioned "Putin’s illegal war" in Ukraine that, she said, was threatening the security of "our whole continent".

"And our country had been held back for too long by low economic growth."

(With agency inputs)

