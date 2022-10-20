UK political crisis LIVE: Liz Truss's position ‘untenable’ after day of chaos

UK political crisis LIVE updates: UK prime minister Liz Truss is under renewed pressure after home secretary Indian-origin Suella Braverman quit on Wednesday and MPs took part in a chaotic vote on fracking. Liz Truss said that Tory MPs who did not vote faced "proportionate disciplinary action".

Meanwhile, transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan insisted the cabinet still had confidence in Truss as PM.

Suella Braverman criticised PM Liz Truss in a blistering resignation letter as she resigned as home secretary following which Grant Shapps was appointed to replace her.