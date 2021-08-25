Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Locals never raised their voices': Former Afghan mayor on Taliban takeover
world news

'Locals never raised their voices': Former Afghan mayor on Taliban takeover

Zarifa Ghafari was Afghanistan's first woman mayor of Maidan Shahr city that lies west of Kabul. She is among those who fled from war-torn Afghanistan following Taliban takeover.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 08:08 AM IST
Former Afghan mayor Zarifa Ghafari stands with Armin Laschet, governor of Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, in Duesseldorf.(AP Photo)

Afghanistan's first woman mayor, who fled to Germany recently, has blamed the people of her country for the Taliban's return to power. Zarifa Ghafari said the people did not raise their voices against terrorism.

"For whatever Afghanistan is facing today, everyone is to be blamed including local people, politicians, children, and the international community. The local people never raised their voices unitedly against all wrong including terrorism," Ghafari told news agency ANI.

Also Read: Pak has clear role in current situation in my country, says former Afghan mayor

The 26-year-old said she is now considering meeting high-ranking officials, politicians and women of different countries to draw attention to the crisis in Afghanistan.

"My aim is to meet high-ranking officials, politicians and women of different countries to make them aware of the real situation in Afghanistan, and ask them to join me for the start of a movement."

Ghafari was Afghanistan's first woman mayor of Maidan Shahr city that lies west of Kabul. She is among those who fled from war-torn Afghanistan following Taliban takeover.

RELATED STORIES

Ghafari said that Taliban fighters have a list of people who took a liberal approach and were killing off people one by one. She claimed the insurgents even visited her house and beat up her security guards.

"Taliban have been to my house, they were asking for me, and they grabbed my car away, they have beaten my guards. They were all searching for me," she told ANI.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in the wake of the withdrawal of US forces. Their offensive, launched in May, culminated with capturing of Kabul after which the civilian government fled the war-torn country.

The US has said that they will withdraw Afghanistan by August 31, an president Joe Biden refused to extend it further on Tuesday. The Taliban had warned of consequences if the withdrawal of American forces is delayed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban regime conflict in afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 vaccine Efficacy came down as Delta variant arose: CDC report

Thailand develops robotic system to squeeze out more AstraZeneca vaccine doses

Can singers, filmmakers in Afghanistan do their job? Taliban spokesman answers

Former Afghan minister Syed Ahmad Sadat works as pizza delivery guy in Germany
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP