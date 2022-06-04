London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports

The price of a pint of beer in the UK has risen more than 70% since the financial crisis of 2008, and has reached £8 ($10) for the first time in London as pubs struggle to cope with inflation, the Financial Times reported, citing research from industry tracker CGA.

The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.

CGA, which regularly reviews pricing from random samples of Britain’s 90,000 pubs and bars, said the most expensive pint cost more than £8 for the first time in its research, £8.06 in London.

Lancashire is where you’d find the cheapest pint, at £1.79, CGA said.

