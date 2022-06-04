Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
world news

London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports

The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
A worker pours a pint of beer at Pressure Drop Brewery, in north London, on May 21, 2022. (Photo by Justin TALLIS/AFP)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 09:22 PM IST
Bloomberg |

The price of a pint of beer in the UK has risen more than 70% since the financial crisis of 2008, and has reached £8 ($10) for the first time in London as pubs struggle to cope with inflation, the Financial Times reported, citing research from industry tracker CGA.

The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.

CGA, which regularly reviews pricing from random samples of Britain’s 90,000 pubs and bars, said the most expensive pint cost more than £8 for the first time in its research, £8.06 in London. 

Lancashire is where you’d find the cheapest pint, at £1.79, CGA said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
london beer
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP