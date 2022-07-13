London court to decide who controls $1 billion of Venezuelan gold
A London court is finally set to decide who controls more than $1 billion of Venezuelan gold stored in the Bank of England’s vaults.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who’s won a series of legal clashes in the UK, is pushing for a judge to assert his right to control the bullion, saying London courts can disregard decisions taken by Venezuelan judges. The trial comes after the British government recognized Guaido as the Venezuelan president.
Maduro’s lawyers meanwhile say the judge needs to take into account the rulings from Venezuelan courts regarding Guaido’s appointments to the nation’s central bank, saying she “should not sit in judgment on what a foreign court has decided.”
The long-running London litigation has been one of the few bright spots for Guaido, who’s seen his support falter as President Maduro continues to hold on to power. His lawyers said Wednesday the Venezuelan courts demonstrated “systemic partiality and lack of independence.”
Maduro’s attorneys insisted that if the London court recognized Venezuelan decisions, the gold reserves can be used to assist with the nation’s Covid-19 relief efforts. Guaido’s camp claimed it will be used for future generations of Venezuelans.
The ruling is expected after a hearing that’s set to run four days.
-
Sri Lanka government on verge of collapse, what is next for crisis-hit nation?
Sri Lanka's president, who had announced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. Here's the situation in Sri Lanka: HOW SERIOUS IS THIS CRISIS? The government owes $51 billion and is unable to make interest payments on its loans, let alone put a dent in the amount borrowed. The Finance Ministry says Sri Lanka has only $25 million in usable foreign reserves.
-
Lanka crisis: Curfew imposed till Thursday morning, 1 dead in stir | Top points
In the wake of intensifying anti-government protests in Sri Lanka, a nationwide curfew was imposed until Thursday morning. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the crisis-hit country's Acting President, asked parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a new premier “who is acceptable to both the government and opposition”. A 26-year-old man died during the protests outside Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo on Wednesday.
-
Rishi Sunak wins first round of Tory contest to succeed UK PM Boris Johnson
From Rishi Sunak to Jeremy Hunt, these are top contenders to become next UK PM It was a tactic Johnson himself attempted whenever his position came under threat, and reflects the makeup of the Tories since they won a resounding parliamentary majority in 2019 under the slogan “Get Brexit Done.”
-
Sri Lanka in crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees and ire turns to PM
Sri Lanka's president fled the country Wednesday, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership then trained their ire on the prime minister and stormed his office. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives — and he made his prime minister the acting president in his absence.
-
Gotabaya Rajapaksa faces protests in Maldives after fleeing Lanka amid crisis
Fleeing Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who reached nearby Maldives with Rajapaksa, who arrived in the Maldives on a military aircraft's family early on Wednesday, faced protests in the neighbouring island nation with dozens of compatriots urging Male not to provide him safe haven. Rajapaksa, who arrived in the Maldives on a military aircraft, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President of the crisis-hit nation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics