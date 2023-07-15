DNA match in pizza crust lead to Rex Heuermann's arrest in Gilgo Beach killings

In the Gilgo Beach murder case, Rex Heuermann, a New York City architect, was arrested on Thursday night after his own wife's hair and a discarded pizza box connected him to the heinous crimes. The breakthrough came after a comprehensive investigation spanning 13 years.

DNA from the hair of victim Megan Waterman matches that of Rex Heuermann, leading to his arrest.(Suffolk County)

According to a bail application filed by authorities, DNA evidence from a pizza box led to Heuermann's arrest. The application stated that Heuermann has been charged with six counts of murder, including first-degree and second-degree murder charges for each of the three identified victims: Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. Heuermann, however, has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The Gilgo Beach murders, which gripped the nation's attention, involved the discovery of 11 sets of human remains between 2010 and 2011 along a beach highway in Long Island. One key piece of evidence was male hair found in a burlap used to wrap Megan Waterman's body back in 2010. Although initial analysis suggested Caucasian/European characteristics, it wasn't suitable for further DNA testing at the time.

In a surprising turn of events, the hair was reanalyzed in 2020, revealing it belonged to a male with a specific DNA profile. Authorities traced a first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche, identified by a witness during Amber Costello's disappearance, back to Heuermann. Police then conducted surveillance and witnessed Heuermann discarding a pizza box at a location in Manhattan.

The discarded pizza box became a crucial piece of evidence. A swab from the pizza crust was collected and sent to the Suffolk County Crime Laboratory for analysis. Additionally, a portion of the hair found on Waterman's body was examined alongside the DNA from the pizza crust. Astonishingly, the DNA from both sources matched, excluding 99.96% of the North American population.

The bail application stated, "It is significant that Defendant Heuermann cannot be excluded from the male hair recovered near the ‘bottom of the burlap’ utilized to restrain and transport Megan Waterman's naked and deceased body." These findings further implicate Heuermann in the murders.

Rex Heuermann, a married architect and father of two, had been living a double life, working in Manhattan while residing on Long Island. Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone expressed his commitment to bringing justice and closure to the victim's families, who have endured years of suffering.

During Heuermann's arraignment, dressed in casual-business attire, he reportedly smirked throughout the proceedings. Despite his demeanor, the judge denied him bail.

As the investigation continues, prosecutors believe Heuermann is the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, among others. They have uncovered compelling evidence, including phone records, cell-site locations, and online dating account details, which link Heuermann to the victims and the chilling taunting calls made to Barthelemy's sister.